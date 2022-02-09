Protests erupt over PM Modi’s remarks on Telangana statehood

Published: 9th February 2022
Protests in Karimnagar
Protestors in Karimnagar burn PM Modi's effigy.

Karimnagar: TRS activists held protests across the former Karimnagar district on Wednesday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on Telangana’s statehood.

Aside from organising bike rallies with black banners, effigies of Modi were also burned. Protesters raised slogans against the Prime Minister, demanding that he should apologise to the people of Telangana for his remarks.

The protest occurred at several places in Karimnagar district and other places including Telangana Chowk, Rajanna-Sircilla district, Yellareddypet, Godavarikhani and Dharmaram in Peddapalli District and Jagtial.

In Karimnagar, a massive bike procession was led from the Markfed grounds to Telangana Chowk, where an effigy of Modi was burned. A similar demonstration was conducted in Rajanna-Sircilla district’s Yellareddypet.

Protests were held and the Prime Minister’s effigy was burned at Godavarikhani and Dharmaram in the Peddapalli district. Jagtial MLA, Dr Sanjay Kumar, and TRS workers staged a dharna (protest) outside the Collectorate’s office.

