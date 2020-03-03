Protests held in around 19 cities of the world over Delhi riots

A+ A-

Simultaneous protests were held by the members of the Indian diaspora in around 19 cities across the world to express their solidarity with the victims and survivors of the recent violence in Delhi. They demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

Silent demonstrations and sit-ins were held in places including Pisa, Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Finland, Glasgow, Poland, Brussels, Helsinki, Netherlands, Dublin, Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, Geneva, Newsland, London and Canada.

Despite inclement weather in some cities, people paid tribute to the victims and appealed for peace between communities at many places on Saturday. Holding placard with messages of peace, protestors also sang songs.

Marching towards the Indian Embassy, the protestors in Berlin raised slogans against “atrocities committed by the police”. People placed flowers on the street opposite the Indian Embassy as a gesture of condolence towards the victims, after the Indian Embassy objected to flowers being placed outside its premises.

Braving the harsh weather, Indians in Belgium too protested showing their solidarity against communal atrocities.

In Glasgow protestors sang poet Faiz Ahmed’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’. , Scottish people also joined the demonstrators.

Protestors wore black in Krakow, Poland to condemn the Delhi violence.

In the Hague, Netherlands, protestors raised slogans in English and Hindi, delivered speeches and poetry, and paid tribute to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh.

Indian diaspora in Helsinki, Finland during a silent protest covered their mouths with black cloth, symbolising curbing of dissent.

One minute silence was observed in Paris and Stockholm for the victims of violence in Delhi. French citizens too joined Indians at the meeting. White roses were laid near the Consular Office in Paris to pay tribute to the victims of Delhi violence.

The Indian diaspora in Sweden and Switzerland are working towards supporting relief activities in Delhi.

Protestors in Geneva, highlighted the inadequate response of the Central government in curbing the violence. Swiss residents joined Indians across Switzerland to protest against the riots.

People gathered in front of the Leaning Tower in Pisa, Italy, to pay homage to the victims. According to the Hindu, a German lady during a meeting in Koln, spoke about the similarities between the Germany of the 1930s and the current situation in India.

