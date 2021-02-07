Protests in Assam, Tripura against farm laws

Guwahati/Agartala, Feb 6 : Left parties and their front organisations on Saturday organised sit-in demonstrations instead of the ‘chakka jam’ against the three farm laws in Assam and Tripura.

In Assam, the Communist Party of India-Marxist Central Committee member Suprakash Talukdar said that the Left parties along with the front organisations have organised sit-in protests at around 12 places across the BJP-ruled state.

The protest demonstrations were held for several hours in every place expressing solidarity with the farmers and demanding immediate withdrawal of the three farm laws. “We would continue to organise different types of protests against the three farm legislations,” Talukdar told the media.

The Assam police subsequently arrested several hundred protesters who took part in the demonstrations. In another BJP-ruled state Tripura, the Left parties held similar protests in all 8 districts and in many sub-divisions against the the three farm laws and expressed solidarity with the farmers’ agitations in Delhi and other places in the country.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Tripura state unit secretary Pabitra Kar said that the leaders and members of the Left parties in the next 15 days would go to farmers’ homes and apprise them about the harmful aspects of the three farm laws and the BJP government’s “motivated” intentions against the interests of the farmers and in favour of the corporates.

CPI-M central committee member and veteran tribal leader Aghore Debbarma, RSP leader Gopal Das, CPI leader Rashbihari Ghosh besides Kar addressed the protest demonstrations in Agartala.

