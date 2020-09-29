Protests outside Delhi hospital; family refuses to accept victim’s body

New Delhi: Congress and Bhim Army activists are staging a protest over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh’s city Hathras. Security has been beefed up outside the Safdarjung Hospital where the girl died on Tuesday.

The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Vice President Shivani along with volunteers took to the street demanding justice for #Hathras Gang Rape Victim.

There were heated arguments between and the protestors and police personnel outside the hospital.

She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday.

Victim’s 19-year-old brother, Sandeep, a health worker speaking to journalist Burkha Dutt, said that they demanded justice.

Victim's 19-year-old brother, Sandeep, a health worker speaking to journalist Burkha Dutt, said that they demanded justice.

Another brother of victim while speaking to Republic TV, said that their sister’s body has been discharged from Delhi hospital without their consent.

The girl’s family refuses to accept the body saying, if they receive her body, protests will cool down and justice will be denied.

The girl's family refuses to accept the body saying, if they receive her body, protests will cool down and justice will be denied.