Protests raging across US over George Floyd’s murder

St. Paul: Firefighters battle flames at a business along University Avenue as riot officers police the street, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. AP/PTI Photo(AP29-05-2020_000014B)

Washington DC: Protests erupted in various cities across the United States on Friday (local time) over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man.

Nationwide protest

The 46-year-old man’s death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

A bystander video recording showed a cop kneeling on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd was saying that he could not breathe. A former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of Floyd has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

St. Paul: Police take control of the area near the Super Target against protesters Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. AP/PTI Photo(AP29-05-2020_000016B)

Minneapolis: People walk past a destroyed Auto Zone store near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, after a night of rioting and looting as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck. AP/PTI(AP28-05-2020_000247B)

Minneapolis: A man runs near a burning building after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd early Thursday, May 28, 2020 in downtown Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. A video taken by a bystander shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of a man in custody who later died. The four officers involved have been fired. AP/PTI(AP28-05-2020_000230B)

Minneapolis: A protester is doused with milk after exposure to tear gas outside the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, during demonstrations Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis about Monday’s death of George Floyd in police custody. AP/PTI Photo

In New York City, hundreds of people protesting peacefully wearing face masks could be seen gathering outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, CNN reported.

In Kentucky, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked for protestors to be peaceful in his city, following Taylor’s death in March.

White House has been locked down

As protesters arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue/Lafayette Park, the White House has been locked down.

A video from CNN-affiliate WGCL showed protesters mounting the CNN sign at the network’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and raising a Black Lives Matter flag.

California Highway Patrol officers were hit by projectiles thrown by protesters on the freeway in San Jose, spokesperson Alicia Moreno confirmed to CNN.

Vehicles were vandalised during the protests, according to Moreno. There were no reported injuries.

Protesters and police clashed in various incidents on Friday night outside the Barclays Center.

Source: ANI

