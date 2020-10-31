Protests spark across Hyderabad against stopping of flood relief

Hyderabad: Protests broke out across Hyderabad city against the Government’s move of stopping of flood relief. Scores of public staged protest on streets and demanded the immediate restoration of relief amount distribution.

The Government on Saturday announced the ceasing of distribution of flood relief among the public after complaints of improper disbursement and alleged high handedness of few leaders was reported. Some mediators were also minting money in handing over the amount.

Sensation prevailed at TRS Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh’s residence after a local person Venkatesh attempted self immolation bid. However the attempt was foiled by the fellow protesters.

Venkatesh a resident of Amberpet made a self immolation bid in front of TRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh’s residence at Golnaka

Rasta roko protest was also reported a Saidabad main road near Madannapet road after scores of public staged protest on main road leading to traffic jam.

Scores of public stage protest at Saidabad main road against stopping of #HyderabadFloods relief @KTRTRS @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/DJd7AgNyJU — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) October 31, 2020

The public demanded the immediate restoration of disbursement of relief amount to the genuine flood affected persons.