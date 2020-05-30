Protests staged demanding release of Vara Vara Rao

Hyderabad: People of Chinnapendyal Village in Jangaon district of Telangana staged a silent protest on Saturday demanding the release of revolutionary poet P. Vara Vara Rao.

The 81-year-old poet Vara Vara Rao, lodged in Taloja jail in Pune as an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, was admitted to JJ Hospital after he complained of giddiness and fell unconscious.

Protests were staged in four southern states of the country including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Demanding release of Mr Vara Vara Rao, social activities, human rights activists, writers, poets and others protested wearing black batches. His wife Hemalata and daughter Bhawna also took part in the protest.

The protesting people said that Vara Vara Rao, a native of Chinnapendyal village, always fought for the well-being of downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society. The protestors noted that corona deaths have occurred in the jail in which Vara Vara Rao has been kept hence they expressed fears regarding his safety.

Meanwhile his wife P. Hemalatha has requested the Central and State governments of Maharashtra and Telangana to enable family members to know the actual status of Mr. Rao’s health condition by arranging a video conference with him immediately.

