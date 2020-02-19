Proud of men of my country: Smriti Irani

A+ A-

New Delhi: Union Minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that she was proud that not only women but also men showed high morals by approving Medical termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

“Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Bill is one of the most modern bills that will help empower women to a great extent. I am really proud that in my country men also walked shoulder to shoulder with women in approving such a modern bill in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Irani while addressing the media at Union Cabinet briefing.

She also said that the Bill is ahead of its time as India is one of the few countries that has brought changes in the Bill which will work in favour of women.

“There are many cases when a woman had to give birth to the child of her rapist because the stipulated time for terminating her pregnancy was passed during the (court) trials. Then there are cases of incest and other complicated situations in which woman was compelled to give birth to the baby. This MTP Bill will help ensure women’s reproductive rights.”

The Minister also talked about the decision taken by the cabinet over assisted reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020.

“We have taken a decision that will establish India in a leadership and governance role globally in the field of women’s reproductive rights. If we look at Surrogacy Regulation Bill, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) bill with regards to Reproductive Technology Regulation India will champion in women’s reproductive and child rights. 2020 is a decade of Indian women,” she said during the press conference.