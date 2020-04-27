Provide all necessary help to poor and needy: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that with a view to ensure that no person starves in the state, the government was providing all necessary help to the poor and the needy. A dedicated call centre has been set up to address the grievances of the public, he added.

The minister held a high level meeting with the Chairman, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, GHMC Mayor B Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty and Ration Officer, Maya Devi. The Collectors of Ranga Reddy and Medchal participated from their respective headquarters through teleconference.

The minister reiterated that the government is providing 12 kgs rice and Rs 1500 to all the ration card holders in the state. The migrant workers are also being taken care of by the government. The government has increased the number of Annapurna centres in the city and the adjoining districts and made adequate arrangements towards providing assured food supply to the people.

