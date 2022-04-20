Provide free coaching to minority students for govt job exams: Eshwar

Hyderabad: The minister for minority welfare K Eshwar held a meeting with the Department of Minority Welfare officials in his camp office on Monday. The minister instructed the officials to ensure the participation of the minority students in the Government recruitment to be held soon.

The state government has announced plans to fill more than 81000 government jobs in the state. An announcement is likely to be issued soon in this regard.

The minister instructed the officials to provide free coaching to the minority students through the minority study circles across the districts at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.