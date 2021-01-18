Provide jobs to gulf returnees: MLC T. Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: “Implement the NRI policies with regard to those state labours working in the Gulf. An ex gratia of Rs.5 lakhs must be given to the next of kin of such labours who died while working in the gulf,” said Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy. Reddy was speaking as a chief guest at a meeting organized by the NRI’s and the Gulf returnees in Jagtial.

The state government must implement other schemes for the welfare of those workers who either lost their jobs or forced to leave the country where they were working, Reddy said. “There are about 10 lakh workers from Telangana state working in the Gulf countries. Even if they are remitting ten thousand rupees per month, the treasury of the country earns Rs.1000 cr rupees in a month or Rs.12000 cr per year as foreign exchange. Even if the state government is getting 10% of that amount as its share, it is not spending even 0.1% of that amount for the welfare of the gulf returnees,” Reddy said.

Reddy demanded the state Government to allocate Rs.100 cr in the next budget to help the families of the Gulf returnees. “The state government does not do anything except to carry the dead body of those dying in the Gulf to their homes from Shamshabad Airport. It does not give a single rupee to those affected families as help,” Reddy claimed.