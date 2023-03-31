Provocative slogans near mosque, stone pelting in Malad amid Ram Navami rally; 25 held

Mumbai: After Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hindu and Muslim groups clashed in the minority-dominated Malvani area of Malad west suburb during a Ram Navami procession, police said.

The row broke out late Thursday night when some locals objected to loud DJ music playing during the procession that had several hundred participants.

Enraged, some of the participants allegedly indulged in pelting stones, sparking panic among the people there, said a local.

People who were part of a Ram Navami rally stopped outside a mosque in Malwani and raised provocative slogans, causing tension in the area. Police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/5I6GGgn0HE — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) March 30, 2023

Not taking chances, the Malvani police rushed security and additional personnel were summoned to disperse the crowds, and later around two dozen suspected miscreants were nabbed.

Stone pelting during Ram Navami procession in Malad Malvani area of ​​Mumbai. Police and local people separated the two groups. Some youths have been injured. The police have not registered any case so far. @DevenBhartiIPS @MeMumbaikar8 @AslamShaikh_MLA pic.twitter.com/G4aDL033hl — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 31, 2023

The situation there is stated to be normal and under control with police maintaining a tight vigil in view of the ongoing Ramzan month.

The local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh called upon the police to scan the CCTV footage of the area and take action against those responsible for the clashes last night.

Local leaders of various parties have visited the Malvani region today and appealed to the people to maintain calm.