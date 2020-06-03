PSA detention of shah Faesal, two PDP leaders revoked

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) order against three politicians who had been detained following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Officials said the PSA detention order of IAS topper turned politician Shah Faesal, and two PDP leaders—Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor has been revoked.

The controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, which was extended by three months on May 14, has now been superseded by the order on Wednesday from the Home Department of the Union Territory.

Mr. Faesal, who was under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was booked under the PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end.

While Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor are two senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Mr. Madani was lodged with National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at a government bunglow. Their detention had been extended on May 5 for a period of three months.

Mehbooba continues to be in preventive detention, including her loyalist, former minister Naeem Akhtar.

Also Read Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA extended for 3 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Omar Abdullah welcomes the release of the trio.

Taking to Twitter, NC Vice President wrote, ““Good to hear @shahfaesal , Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention,” said Omar, in a tweet.”

“Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti , Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well,” he said in another tweet.

Good to hear @shahfaesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 3, 2020

Senior leader of the National Conference Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hilal Ahmad Lone, son of NC leader and Lok Sabha member, Mohammed Akbar Lone also continue to remain under detention.

Source: IANS inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.