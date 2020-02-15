PSA slapped on former IAS Officer Shah Faesal

A+ A-

New Delhi: Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.

PSA against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on February 5 invoked the stringent PSA against former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Both Abdullah and Mufti were under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government announced the abrogation of Article 370 revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories. Faesal was detained on August 14, 2019, a week after the scrapping of special status of the erstwhile State.

SC issues notice to J-K administration

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.