Pseudo gunman of Telangana CM arrested in city

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force have apprehended a fraudster who was claiming himself as a gunman of Chief Minister Telangana at Pragathi Bhavan.

Nandikonda Santosh who is working as Car driver and his earnings were not sufficient to meet his lavish expenses. He hatched a plan to cheat the innocent persons in the guise of providing attender and our sourcing Jobs in Judicial Department.

The accused was also introducing himself as Sub-Inspector, working as gunman at CM Camp Office, Telangana at Pragathi Bhavan.

For this purpose he procured Toy pistol, duplicate Identity Card on the name of N.Santosh (Sub-Civil Batch of Police), AR-Cyberabad City, and also a Safari dress to act as Gunman.

According to the sources, for the last nine months, he started introducing himself in the locality as Sub-Inspector and working as Gunman to Telangana CM at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad.

He used to move in the area by wearing Safari Dress. He informed to his known persons in the locality as he is having more influence in Department, he can arrange attender jobs and out sourcing jobs in Judicial department and other Govt. departments and extracting money from them.

He also used to take rented cars (own number plate vehicle) and moving along with said vehicle as his own car.

That’s not all, the fraudster used to feed contact names in his phone as Collector Office, C M 2, CBI Ravindra, CM Camp office and many more.

The police informed that he is involved in other cheating cases as well.

On a tip of information, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force west zone team have apprehended the accused and handed over to the concerned police station.