PSF working in Hyderabad during lockdown for Poor & needy people

Hyderabad: In this tough time during the 21-day lockdown, many organizations, NGOs even some individuals are working to feed the poor, homeless people.

Team of Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF) is also contributing its efforts to distribute food among the poor people. With all the precautionary steps that were issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and keeping social distancing they are distributing the food boxes.

The food is getting packed in a hygienic container and it is distributing among the people. Daily 100 people are getting food by the team of PSF.

If anyone wants to donate to the PSF or anyone are in need of the food they can contact on 9703275062, 9299655133.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.