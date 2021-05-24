PSL 6: Shahid Afridi ruled out of tournament due to back injury

Lahore: Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to a back injury.

The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming tournament matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in Sultans’ four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

“While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg,” said Afridi in the PSL release.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad.

Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.