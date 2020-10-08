PSPL cancels transgender’s ticket after she claims loyalty to Akhilesh

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 8 : The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) has withdrawn the lone transgender candidate it had fielded from the Bangarmau Assembly seat where a bypoll is to be held on November 3.

This was the first time that a political party in Uttar Pradesh had decided to field a transgender in the elections.

The candidature of Sonam Chishti, a transgender, was cancelled after she reportedly said at a press conference in Unnao that her loyalty was with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

“Till my last breath, my loyalty will be with Akhilesh Yadav,” she had said.

The PSPL is expected to announce a new candidate for the seat, later on Thursday.

The Bangarmau seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was disqualified, following his conviction in a rape case.

Meanwhile, PSPL president Shivpal Yadav said in a statement that his party would continue to maintain its own identity. He said the PSPL would enter into an alliance with like-minded parties in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.