Pt Jasraj’s mortal remains reach Mumbai, state funeral on Thursday

Mumbai, Aug 19 : The mortal remains of legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (90) reached here on Wednesday from New Jersey in the US where he had passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday, a family spokesperson said.

The body was flown here by Air India flight AI-144 which landed in Mumbai this afternoon after which it was taken to the family residence in Versova in Andheri west.

It was received by his wife Madhura, daughter Durga, son Sharang and grandchildren, said family spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

On Thursday morning, the mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse in the building compound to enable his fans and others to pay their last respects.

Later, Pt Jasraj will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Vile Parle Crematorium in the afternoon, Sharma said.

Pt Jasraj breathed his last in New Jersey on Monday, plunging the world of music into a pall of gloom.

His death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leaders of ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, top Bollywood personalities and luminaries from the music world.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.