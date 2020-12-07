PTI government has become nightmare for poor, says Jamaat-e-Islami chief

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has become a nightmare for the poverty-ridden people, said Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq.

Dunya News quoted Haq as saying in a statement on Sunday that those who claim to have put the economy on track should find out the price of flour and pulses.

He further said that millions of people such as workers and labourers are on the streets due to rise in unemployment.

Haq said that from steel mills to Pakistan Railways and PIA have gone to a ventilator and bad governance, law and order situation are the gifts of the current government, Dunya News reported.

Condemning the death of seven COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen cylinders, Haq said that the patients died “under the nose of the PTI provincial government”.

Source: ANI

