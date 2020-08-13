PTI journalist found dead in Ranchi

Ranchi: Senior journalist and bureau chief of PTI news agency P.V. Ramanujam was found dead on Thursday.

According to the police, Ramanujam was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his office-cum-residence. According to his colleague, he was under pressure for the last few days. He is survived by his wife and son.

The Ranchi PTI office runs inside a government building situated near the Raj Bhawan. Ramanujam went to his chamber on Wednesday night, that was when he was last seen alive. Apparently his wife found him hanging on Thursday morning.

“The demise of a senior journalist is very sad. He was a simple person. His death is an eyeopener for media fraternity and it also reflects the working condition,” said Kausendra a member of Ranchi Press Club.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Central Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda have expressed grief over the unnatural death of Ramanujam. His cremation will be held on Friday.

