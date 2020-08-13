PTV begins telecasting Ertugrul Season 2

Setting new viewership records with every passing day, Dirilis: Ertugrul has taken the Pakistan television industry by storm.

The quality content-deprived audience fell in love with the show and with its characters, triggering a sense of threat among local artists. So much that several of them started public ranting on PTV, the government, and the audience for giving Turkish series and Turkish artists so much attention.

The fans, on the other hand, are in love with the show, also known as the ‘Muslim Game of Thrones.’

They were excited when the Urdu-dubbed show first aired on the national television three months ago and felt sad when the first season concluded just recently.

Ertugrul Season 2

Keeping their enthusiasm in view, the management of PTV is now telecasting the second season from August 8.

The drama series are being aired five days a week, on every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:55 pm. The repeat telecast is aired at 11 at night and 12 in the afternoon.

As we enter season two of our favorite show, the story is going to get more intense. After solving problems of betrayal in Aleppo and bringing down templars castle and uprooting Kurdoglo’s menace, Ertugrul and the Kayis will now face the Mongol demon called Noyan. He will not only destroy the Kayi village, killing their women and children, will also abduct Ertugrul.