Pub raid case: Law should be applied equally to poor and rich, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday passed remarks on the Banjara Hills pub drug bust case that not a single arrest apart from the owner of the place has been arrested.

“Rule of law is supreme Art 13 & it is very unfortunate that cocaine was found in this “Rave party” and all offspring’s of Rich kids were released not a single arrest apart from the owner of the place Law should be applied equally to poor & rich,” he said tagging the Twitter handles of Hyderabad City Police and MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao.

The tweet by Owaisi is in an apparent reference to police taking into custody Ghouseuddin Mohammed, MIM corporator from Bholakpur division in Greater Hyderabad, for threatening and using objectionable language against the police. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Sharing the video of the incident, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Telangana DGP to take stern action against individuals who obstructed police officers on duty.

He also wrote, “No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations”.

On Sunday, the Hyderabad Police raided the Pudding and Mink at Raddison Blu, in the wee hours of Sunday and caught 144 people found partying beyond the stipulated time.

The police also reportedly found banned substances on the premises. The arrested individuals are Mahadaram Anil Kumar (35), the manager of the pub as well as Abhishek Vuppala (39), one of the owners. A third accused in the case, Arjun Veeramachineni is said to be absconding.

Following the raid, the commissioner of police, CV Anand, on Sunday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills, Shiva Chandra for negligence over narcotics control, in the city.