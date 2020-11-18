PUBG addiction kills 20-year-old boy in Telangana

Nihad AmaniPublished: 18th November 2020 12:59 pm IST
Kamareddy: A 20-year-old PUBG game addict in Telangana’s Kamareedy district was found dead in his home, after incessant playing caused stress. The youngster was reportedly playing a different version of the game, which remains banned in the country.

According to his parents, 20-year-old Majeed of Lingampet mandal was addicted to the game. They told local media that the boy was sitting in the living room on the first floor and had not come down even for lunch. When they went to check, he was found lying dead.

Following this, the family and neighbors rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

 Earlier in August, a similar incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh when a 16-year-old intermediate student, who was reportedly addicted to the PUBG game, died after playing the game continuously for many days.

