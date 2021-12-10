PUBG: Battlegrounds is going free-to-play from Jan 12

New Delhi: South Korean game developer Krafton on Friday announced that PUBG: Battlegrounds will transition to a “free-to-play” (F2P) model starting January 12, 2022 on PC and consoles.

When PUBG: Battlegrounds transitions to F2P, it will introduce Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features.

“As PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game,” CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc, said in a statement.

While all players will start with Basic Account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 and gain access to — Bonus 1,300 G-COIN, Survival Mastery XP + 100 per cent boost, Career – Medal tab, Ranked Mode, Custom Match functionality, In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves.

“The game has grown substantially since we brought it to Early Access nearly five years ago and we believe it offers one of the best values in gaming,” Kim said.

“Whether it’s the game’s eight unique maps, consistently updated features or engaging in-game partner activations, transitioning to F2P is the next step in our journey to widen the scope of the PUBG IP through content that both new and veteran players will love.”

Players who have purchased and played PUBG: Battlegrounds before its transition to F2P will receive the PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack, which will include an automatic account upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus, the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate.

Last year in September, the Indian government banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. However, the game can be played on PC and consoles.