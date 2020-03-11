menu
search
11 Mar 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending
  • People Also Viewed

PUBG Mobile Pro League to be held online due to COVID-19

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: March 11, 2020, 6:48 pm IST
PUBG Mobile Pro League to be held online due to COVID-19

Beijing: Tencent and PUBG Corporation on Wednesday announced that the PUBG Mobile Pro League will be converted into an online competition until further notice due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to the online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” the company said in a statement.

The event will start from March 19 without any fan or audience presence. Meanwhile, one could enjoy the game via our live streaming platforms, the India channels of Facebook and YouTube.

Also Read
India ranks 64th among 100 countries in mobile games experience

“We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE,” the company added.

With the latest development, Tencent Games joins a growing list of tech companies who have been moving their events online.

Recently, Google announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020 and Facebook’s F8, as well as Microsoft’s MVP Summit, have also been called off.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved