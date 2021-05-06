PUBG to return as Battlegrounds Mobile India

New Delhi: Amid rumours around PUBG’s comeback in India, South Korean video game developer Krafton on Thursday confirmed the return of its much-anticipated game for the Indian users.

The company of its social media accounts and its websites mentioned that the game is coming soon in India. However, the game will not release as PUBG Mobile India but as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

“With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage,” the video game developed said in a statement.

“This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” it added.

According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

Recently, a short teaser video of PUBG Mobile India showed up on the Indian YouTube channel, which was later taken down. However, the teaser did not reveal any release date or an approximate time frame.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.