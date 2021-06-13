Public activities allowed; cinema, gathering prohibited in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi will continue to unlock from Monday with all public activities allowed. Markets which were allowed to open last week following odd-even rules, now will not need to follow the rule and all shops will be allowed to open.

Weekly markets will however be allowed to open with certain restrictions under Covid-19 management. Apart from it, many other public activities will be allowed, however, social, religious, political gathering will remain prohibited.

Public parks, cinema halls, pubs, swimming pools, etc will remain under prohibition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making the announcement on Sunday said, “Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut. From Monday many more public activities will restart in Delhi after one and a half months of lockdown. We will examine the Covid-19 situation next week and will take further decision.”

It would be the third week Delhi reopened in a phase wise manner. In the first phase construction and factories were allowed to open, in the second phase malls allowed to open under odd-even rules and now from Monday all public activities will be allowed in Delhi.