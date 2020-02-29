Public excitement on Pratapgarhi nazm on Trump, Modi & Tajmahal

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Well-known Urdu poet, Imran Pratapgarhi rendering poems highlighting the sentiments of the people against the implementation of draconian laws on Monday, February 24 at anti-CAA protest meeting and Mushaira at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium.

He remembered million March where the people of Hyderabad registered their protest against the draconian law, CAA-NRC-NPR.

In the meeting, he took a jibe on PM Modi through his poetry.

Trump Ji Ko Leke Modi Ji Gaye, Unke Bagal Me Mrs Trump Ji Khadi Thi

Udhar Modi Ji Khade The To Tasveer Badi Adhuri Thi

Agar Bagal Me Yashoda Ben Bhi Khadi Hoti To Tasveer Kitni Khubsoorat Lagti

Imran said that the Chief Minister of UP says Taj Mahal is not in the tradition of India.

He took a jibe on this sentence and said: “Salam Hai Shahjahan Ko Marne Ke Bad Bhi Ke Apna Maqbara bhi Dhulwane Ke Liye Bhi Kitne Bade Bade Admi Rakhe Hue Hai.”

He wished to recite the line:

Beete Hue Kal Se Nafrat Hai Aate Hue Pal Se Nafrat Hai

Unko Kabeer Ke Dohon Se Ghalib Ki Ghazal Se Nafrat Hai

Wo Ek Imarat Jispar Dunya Bhar Ki Mohabbat Naaz Kare

Mere Desh Me Kuch Besharmon Ko Us Taj Mahal Se Nafrat Hai

Imran Pratapgarhi was the main attraction in the meeting-cum-poetry session which was organised to protest against CA-NRC and NPR at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium.

Later, Charminar police have registered a case against Imran for allegedly using ‘inciting’ language during his speech and poetry session in the meeting.