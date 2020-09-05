Public healthcare has completely collapsed: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the public healthcare system in Telangana has completely collapsed and for the same reason, the state government is unable to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uttam Kumar Reddy made the remarks after inaugurating a photo-exhibition on completion of Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s 10-day state tour of government hospitals. Calling the state’s public healthcare “pathetic”, he said that there is a huge shortage of doctors, nurses and other para-medical staf and that all public hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in the state do not have adequate staff.

The TPCC chief, training his guns on the TRS government, alleged that the latter is trying to “manage” the Covid-19 situation in Telangana by tampering with the statistics. He said the Telangana High Court has pointed out lapses in the public healthcare system on multiple occasions during the pandemic. “However, the state government did not take any measures to plug the loopholes. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao did not even follow the suggestions made by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and treated those advises as political criticism,” Reddy added.

Pointing out that the first case of Covid-19 was registered in Telangana in March, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the state governnent did not improve testing facilities. He said that the World Health Organisation’s norm of ‘Track, Test & Treat’ was not followed in Telangana which led to the spread of Coronavirus in almost all areas of the State. “It was due to the negligent attitude of KCR Govt that Covid-19 has spread to even small villages and hamlets,” he added.