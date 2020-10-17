Public panic after tremors in Rajendra Nagar

SM BilalPublished: 17th October 2020 1:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Suleman Nagar area in Rajendra Nagar on late Friday night after the locals felt low intensity tremors. The public first heard loud sounds in the area and later tremors.

The people came out of their houses and enquired upon hearing the sounds in the area, in the meantime the locals witnessed jerks at the houses.

Teams of Rajendra Nagar police rushed to the spot and found the residents of Suleman Nagar gathered outside their residences.

The authorities informed that due to low intensity tremors in the area the public git panicked. However there was no loss of lives and property.

READ:  Janab Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui passed away in Chicago
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SM BilalPublished: 17th October 2020 1:25 pm IST
Back to top button