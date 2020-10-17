Public panic after tremors in Rajendra Nagar

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Suleman Nagar area in Rajendra Nagar on late Friday night after the locals felt low intensity tremors. The public first heard loud sounds in the area and later tremors.

The people came out of their houses and enquired upon hearing the sounds in the area, in the meantime the locals witnessed jerks at the houses.

Teams of Rajendra Nagar police rushed to the spot and found the residents of Suleman Nagar gathered outside their residences.

The authorities informed that due to low intensity tremors in the area the public git panicked. However there was no loss of lives and property.