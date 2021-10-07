Public should ask BJP leaders about allotment of Central funds to TS: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Asking the public to question the BJP leaders about how much funds the Central government has released for the development of Telangana, finance minister T. Harish Rao alleged that the Centre showed double standards towards the state.

He asked the people to ask these questions to the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders when they come for election campaigning during the Huzarabad constituency by-assembly election.

“Instead of criticising the TRS government, the BJP leaders should clarify how many projects and how much funds the Central government has allotted to the Telangana state,” he added.

Harish Rao while attending a meet with the Padmashali and other caste representatives in Huzarabad said that the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s yatra was a failure and it did not gain public attention. He appealed to the Huzarabad constituency voters to not believe in BJP’s “false propaganda” but rather question them about the welfare schemes.

The finance minister said that the TRS has worked for the development of every caste and the BJP will face an absolute defeat in Huzarabad. He added that the TRS led government has introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme for the welfare of the Dalits which will have better results in the near future.

Every Dalit family will be benefitted and an uprising in the lives of Dalits will be noticed, he said. Further, he said the chief minister is working to launch similar scheme for other backward caste and minority people.

In the meet with all the caste representatives, Rao assured them that the state government will solve their problems. He said that the former health mkinister and now the BJP leader Etela Rajender had never worked for the development in Huzarabad constituency. He added that with the introduction of the Dalit Bandhu scheme Rajender is worried that he will be defeated in the by assembly elections and thus has started to criticise the TRS government.