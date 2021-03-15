‘Public should wait for outcome of Cuomo probe’

Washington, March 15 : US President Joe Biden has said that an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was underway and the public should wait for its outcome.

Biden made the remarks on Sunday when reporters asked him if Cuomo should resign amid growing calls from top Democrats of the state asking him to step down.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” The Hill news website quoted the President as saying.

Allegations of sexual harassment or sexually inappropriate behaviour against Cuomo reached a boiling point on March 10 when reports emerged that the sixth accuser, an anonymous current aide to Cuomo, alleged that the Governor groped her last year.

The following day, 59 Democratic lawmakers in the state’s legislature, or about 40 per cent of the party’s members in the New York Assembly and Senate, signed a statement requesting that Cuomo relinquish power.

New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the judiciary committee under the assembly has been authorised to initiate an impeachment investigation into Cuomo.

The investigation team, headed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, is tasked to examine allegations of misconduct against Cuomo, who has held the position of Governor since January 2011.

Also on Sunday in remarks similar to Biden’s, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC News: “The Governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively… And that could be one of the considerations that he has.”

