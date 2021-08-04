Public survey launched on Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College

Hyderabad: Ever since people came to know that Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women is likely to be privatized, they started raising their voice against the exhibition society that runs the educational institutions.

Recently, students and alumni of the institution protested at Gun Park. They also begged for money at a traffic signal to save the college.

In a continuous effort to save the college from privatization, some of the students and alumni of the institution have started a Change.org petition.

A public survey has also been started on the college. The aim of the survey is to know how many people oppose privatization of the educational institution (click here to take part in the survey).

All these started after people came to know that the college is likely to be privatized and turned into an engineering college.

Although the management of the college dismissed the rumours, questions are being raised over the removal of college from the list of colleges for the POLYSET exam and introduction of engineering courses.

Justifying the removal of the institution from the list, the Secretary of the college, Dhiraj Jaiswal said that the courses were outdated.