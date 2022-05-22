Public trust in government schools soared across Telangana

Warangal: The Warangal East MLA, N Narendra said that the State government has taken up a massive program for improving different state-run schools across the state under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi scheme.

The MLA as chief guest on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the construction project at a cost of Rs. 2715 887. “The state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduce Mana Ooru – Mana Badi scheme to provide quality education to the poor children in Government schools.”

“The scheme involves the development of infrastructure as per the requirements of the modern era in schools. It follows the commencement of measures to introduce English medium in all government schools across the State,” the MLA said.

“In the past Government schools were looked down upon but after the government introduced the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi scheme the people’s trust in the government school increased,” Narendra said.