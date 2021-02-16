Puducherry Congress celebrates over Bedi’s removal

Puducherry, Feb 17 : Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said that Kiran Bedi’s removal as Lieutenant Governor is not just a victory for the party but also for the people of the Union Territory.

“The rights of the people of Puducherry weren’t being protected as she was interfering with the powers of the government. It is a big lesson that the people of Puducherry people have taught her, (Bedi),” he told reporters while reacting to her removal.

When asked how he would react if the BJP made Bedi their chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, Narayanasamy said he would welcome it.

While the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed Kiran Bedi’s removal.

In a tweet, Rao said, “A Victory for the people of #Puducherry. @thekiranbedi has been the worst LG in the history of India.”

“She behaved in an autocratic manner and didn’t allow the @INCPuducherry government to function properly. Her office was a BJP/RSS office,” Rao charged.

Kiran Bedi has not responded as of now.

