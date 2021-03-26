Puducherry logs 96 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 40,836

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged 96 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 40,836, a senior official of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Friday.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday and the toll remained at 679, Director of Health and Family S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The number of active cases stood at 755 (including 498 in home quarantine) while 39,402 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, he added.

The 96 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,164 people in the union territory.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 60 of the 96 fresh infections, Karaikal reported 32 and Mahe and Yanam had two each.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the union territory stood at 40,836, he said.

As many as 6.61 lakh samples had been tested so far and it was found that 6.13 of them were negative.

The Health department Director said 13 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 96.49 per cent respectively.

Mohan Kumar said that 23,377 health workers and 9,793 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far while 24,649 people who were either senior citizens (above sixty years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been covered so far under the second phase of vaccination against Covid-19.