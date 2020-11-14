Puducherry records 48 fresh COVID cases of infection

Puducherry: Puducherry registered 48 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the tally of those infected by the virus to 36,299.

In a welcome development, no new fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,405samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Of the 48 cases, the Puducherry region accounted for 28 cases followed by Mahe 11, Yanam 5 and Karaikalfour.

The Director said the fatality and recovery rates in Puducherry were 1.67 per cent and 95.42 per cent respectively.

Of the total 3.58 lakh samples tested so far 3.17 turned out to be negative and the result of the examination of remaining samples was awaited.

While 1,054 of them were active, 34,637 patients recovered and were discharged so far and the fatalities remained 608, the Director said.

Source: PTI