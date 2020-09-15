Puducherry reports 380 fresh COVID-19 cases, toll reaches 20K

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.97 per cent and 75.35 per cent respectively

By Mansoor Updated: 15th September 2020 1:14 pm IST

Puducherry: The Puducherry government tested 5,496 blood and swab samples, the highest ever in the union territory, and identified 380 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 20,601.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that as many as 5,496 samples were tested.

While the Puducherry region registered 270 cases out of the fresh cases, Karaikal had 63 new cases followed by 44 in Yanam and three in Yanam.

Kumar said 495 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the union territory were 20,601, of whom 4,674 were active and 15,522 patients were treated and discharged.

READ:  SOPs for partial reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 issued

The number of fatalities rose to 405 as 11 more died of the virus.

The Director said that so far 1.07 lakh samples were tested and it was found that 83,944 tested negative.

Results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, he said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.97 per cent and 75.35 per cent respectively, the Director said.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities particularly hypertension and diabetes and they were in the age group ranging between 38 and 80 years, he added.

Source: PTI

Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close