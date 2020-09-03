Puducherry reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, seven fatalities

Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday registered 431 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 15,581.

Seven people including four women succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release.

Also, 311 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, he added.

The release said of the total 15,581 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 5,042 were active, while 10,279 patients had recovered and were discharged. The death toll stood at 260.

The 431 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,476 samples, it said.

Of the total 78,734 samples tested so far, as many as 61,653 samples turned out to be negative and the result of the examination of the remaining samples was awaited, the release said.

Puducherry had 389 of the 431 new cases reported Thursday, followed by 33 in Karaikal, five in Yanam and four in Mahe.

Source: PTI