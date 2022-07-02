Pulitzer award-winning Kashmiri journalist stopped at Delhi airport

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer prize award-winning Kashmiri photojournalist was reportedly not allowed to fly from Delhi to Paris here on Saturday.

Mattoo is one of the 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Calling out the immigration officials at the Delhi International airport, the journalist who was on her way for a book launch and photography exhibition in Paris was stopped despite having a French visa.

I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OoEdBBWNw6 — Sanna Irshad Mattoo (@mattoosanna) July 2, 2022

According to Mattoo, the immigration officers did not give her a proper reply.

This is not the first time a Kashmiri journalist has been stopped at the airport unjustifiably.

In 2019, journalist Gowhar Geelani was stopped at the Delhi airport from travelling to a journalists’ conference in Germany.