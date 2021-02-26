Pulitzer-winning novel ‘The Underground Railroad’ to drop as series on May 14

Los Angeles, Feb 26 : Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins directs the new series, The Underground Railroad, which is all set to premier digitally on May 14. The 10-episode limited series is based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name.

The series stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.

Whitehead’s novel imagines an alternate history and narrates the story of Cora and Caesar, who are slaves in 19th century America. The story narrates how the duo tries to escape from their Georgia plantation by following an underground railroad.

Jenkins serves as showrunner and also directs all 10 episodes of the Amazon original series.

