Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda go camping

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 5:45 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 9 : Actors and rumoured couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, took time off from usual routine to go camping recently.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two. In the photograph, Kriti and Pulkit are seen lying next to each other on a bed and smiling at the camera.

“Camping is fun when the company is (love eye emoji) . @kriti.kharbanda,” he wrote as the caption.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama, “Taish”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

