Pulkit Samrat opens up on his looks in ‘Taish’

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Actor Pulkit Samrat is excited about his new avatar in the upcoming revenge drama, Taish. He sports tattoos on his biceps in the film.

“The character Sunny is very flamboyant, wears his heart on his sleeve kind of a guy, fun-loving, he lives life by the moment, very impulsive,” said Pulkit about his role in the Bejoy Nambiar release.

“So Bejoy and I both wanted these characteristics to be seen physically as well; like you look at the character and you should be able to understand what he is like. The tattoo team came on board, we figured it out and zeroed in on certain amount of tattoos and what kind of tattoos we can have,” he added.

Pulkit says he worked on his physique for the role.

“My trainer started working on the physique aspect of it because there were supposed to be two different looks in the film. In the first half, Sunny was supposed to be very flamboyant, full of life; in the second half Sunny ages through the film, so that age is supposed to be seen physically, the muscle is not supposed to be that ripped,” he shared.

“Taish” will release on Zee5 on October 29 as a film as well as a six-part series.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.