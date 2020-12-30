Pulkit Samrat shares ‘birthday vibes’ in ‘birthday suit’

Mumbai, Dec 29 : Actor Pulkit Samrat celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and he posted a special picture as a treat for fans on his special day.

In the monochrome image he shared on Instagram, Pulkit is in denim dungarees and flaunting washboard abs and bulging biceps.

“In my birthday suit…. well almost….. #birthdayvibes……. #birthdaysuit,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor recently shared a picture from a reading session for his upcoming film, “Suswagatam Khushamadeed”. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of “Haathi Mere Saathi”, co-starring Rana Daggubati, and will be seen in “Fukrey 3” and “Bulbul Marriage Hall”.

