Pulkit Samrat starts prep for ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’

Mumbai, Nov 24 : After the release of his film Taish, actor Pulkit Samrat is now working on his next film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Pulkit shared a photo of him along with his team at a reading session. Keeping in mind the pandemic, they all had their masks on.

“New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!” Pulkit captioned the image.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film is written by Manish Kishore. The plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all.

The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of his film Haathi Mere Saathi. He will also be seen in Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.