Pulkit Samrat’s date night with Kriti, Drogo

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 4:53 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 20 : Actor Pulkit Samrat had a beautiful time with his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda and his furry friend Drogo.

Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white picture of Kriti lying on Drogo.

“Date night. @drogohusky @kriti.kharbanda,” he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Kriti will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Vikrant Massey in a quirky, contemporary social comedy, which will hit the screens on July 9 next year. The movie titled “14 Phere” is directed by “Chintu Ka Birthday” co-director Devanshu Singh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

