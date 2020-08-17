Pulkit Samrat’s latest picture is clicked by his ‘cutie’

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 3:13 am IST
Pulkit Samrat’s latest picture is clicked by his ‘cutie’

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a new picture, which he says is clicked by his cutie.

Pulkit shared the picture on Instagram. He wears a bright yellow hoodie in the image.

Without revealing who the photographer of the stunning picture was, Pulkit wrote: “Cutie. I meant cutie clicked this one!”

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Ramnaresh Sarwan pulls out of CPL 2020 due to personal reasons
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close