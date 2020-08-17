Pulkit Samrat’s latest picture is clicked by his ‘cutie’

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a new picture, which he says is clicked by his cutie.

Pulkit shared the picture on Instagram. He wears a bright yellow hoodie in the image.

Without revealing who the photographer of the stunning picture was, Pulkit wrote: “Cutie. I meant cutie clicked this one!”

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.