Pulwama terror attack happened despite intelligence inputs: Frontline report

A series of intelligence inputs were shared with concerned authorities in the week leading to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, that claimed the lives of 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, reveals an investigation by the Frontline magazine.

According to the report, between January 2, 2019, to February 13, 2019, a number of intelligence inputs were shared with the authorities, warning of a Fidayeen strike as a part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s (JeM) “Qisas mission”.

The twin inputs on January 24 and January 25, 2019, indicated a possible terror plot of the JeM module led by Mudasir Khan, as part of their retribution in response to the government’s “Operation all out” that had commenced in the valley in 2017. Mudasir was later eliminated on March 11, 2019, in an anti-militancy operation by the security forces.

The ‘Frontline’ investigation revealed that there was an intelligence input just 24 hours prior to the attack warning that there could be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack by the JeM “along the routes of security forces”.

Frontline claims to possess at least six more inputs other than the February 13 input that could have avoided the strike.

The detailed report establishes three important points:

One, as early as January 24 the inputs informed Mudasir Khan was leading a plot of a carnage attack in the valley. According to Frontline, the input read, “Reports reveal that (2/3) FTs of JeM outfit have reported to JeM militant Mudasir Khan @ Mohammad Bhai group Awantipora for carrying out some special task viz. major fidayeen attack in coming days. The group is also in contact with Shahid Baba group of JeM Rajpora Pulwama.”

Two, on January 25, there was an input about Mudasir’s location. “It stated in bold letters that Mudasir Khan along with four foreign mercenaries have been spotted in villages Midoora and Lam Tral,” mentions the Frontline report.

Three, there was a time period of at least three weeks to act upon these inputs and exterminate Mudasir Khan and his plot of retribution which eventually came at a cost of 40 lives of our CRPF officials.