Pulwama terror case: NIA carries out fresh raids in Kashmir

A+ A-

Srinagar: A day after the arrest of a father-daughter duo, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out fresh raids in south Kashmir in connection with the Pulwama terror conspiracy case.

Sources said NIA picked up samples from the residence of Shakir Bashir Magrey, 22, who was arrested last month.

According to sources, Magray was taken to his residence at Kakapora in Pulwama for identification of room where the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was allegedly made for the terror attack.

The samples will be sent to the CFSL lab for examination.

According to sources two more suspects — a father-son duo — have been questioned in the case. They have been identfied as Abdul Gani Bhat and Muntazir Bhat from Qasbayaar Pulwama.

Sources said that militant commander Mohammed Ismail alias Adnan used his Amazon account, from Muntazir’s computer, to order batteries and gloves.

On Tuesday, Tariq Ahmed Shah, 50, and his daughter Insha Jan, 23, were arrested for allegedly harbouring Pulwama terror attack conspirators.

According to sources, they had provided logistic support to the terrorists who stayed in their house on several occasions during 2018-2019.

A total of 40 CRPF jawans were killed near Pulwama on February 14, 2019 in a suicide attack by JeM operative Adil Dar. The attack brought India and Pakistan on the brink of a war, with India carrying out air strikes on a terror camp at Balakote deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 and Pakistan retaliating the next day.